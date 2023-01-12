Country Club Bank GFN Buys New Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 221.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 37,342 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VV stock opened at $180.17 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $219.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.35.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

