Country Club Bank GFN Cuts Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Country Club Bank GFN decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,902 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 22.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,795,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,622,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,370,502,000 after purchasing an additional 634,718 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 25.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,134,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081,241 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 67.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $648,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,675,496 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $484,528,000 after purchasing an additional 86,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $82.27 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $95.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.74.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

