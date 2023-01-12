Country Club Bank GFN Buys 3,176 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Mplx were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Mplx during the first quarter worth $126,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mplx by 15.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 49.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Mplx during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPLX stock opened at $33.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.05. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $27.47 and a 52 week high of $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.50 target price for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.31.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

