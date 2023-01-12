Country Club Bank GFN Has $235,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $433,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 151,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 132,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 61,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $399,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $48.16 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $56.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.52.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.