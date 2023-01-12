Aire Advisors LLC Has $908,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Aire Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.37.

Visa Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of V opened at $222.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.12 and its 200 day moving average is $203.21. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

