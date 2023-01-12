Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Insider Bahram Valamehr Sells 10,917 Shares

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $57,205.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,125.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of FATE stock opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $22.93. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $48.41. The firm has a market cap of $555.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.74.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 425.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. The company had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after buying an additional 39,739 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 20,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 56,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 12,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 267,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after buying an additional 160,430 shares in the last quarter.

FATE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

