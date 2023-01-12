Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) General Counsel Cindy Tahl Sells 11,553 Shares

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 11,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $60,537.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 177,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,613.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Fate Therapeutics Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.93. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $48.41. The company has a market cap of $555.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.74.
Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 425.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,270,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,703 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,640 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 378.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,084,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 858,193 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,102,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,092,000 after purchasing an additional 743,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,428,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.
