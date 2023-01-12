Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) EVP Gavin Friedman Sells 500 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) EVP Gavin Friedman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Trupanion Price Performance
Trupanion stock opened at $54.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.23 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day moving average is $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.77 and a 52-week high of $111.97.
Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $233.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.21 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on TRUP. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.
About Trupanion
Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.
See Also
