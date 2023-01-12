Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Stephen W. Hope Sells 394 Shares of Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Autodesk Stock Up 3.4 %

ADSK opened at $199.93 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $274.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.98 and its 200-day moving average is $199.72. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 70.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. MCIA Inc grew its position in Autodesk by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,191 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

