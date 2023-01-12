Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) CFO Albert M. Campbell III Sells 93 Shares

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 93 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $14,468.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,615,622.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $160.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.85. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.13 and a 52-week high of $220.34.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 92.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAA. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $26,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $33,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

