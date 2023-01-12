Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CFO Edward J. Dulac III Sells 7,331 Shares of Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $38,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,422.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ FATE opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $555.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.74. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $48.41.
Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 425.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. The company had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FATE. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.
