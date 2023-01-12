Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CFO Edward J. Dulac III Sells 7,331 Shares of Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $38,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,422.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ FATE opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $555.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.74. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $48.41.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 425.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. The company had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,270,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,703 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,779,000 after buying an additional 1,300,640 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 378.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,084,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after buying an additional 858,193 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 54.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,102,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,092,000 after buying an additional 743,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 30.0% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,428,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FATE. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

