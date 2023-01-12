State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 680 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Molina Healthcare worth $10,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $214,363,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,128,000 after acquiring an additional 538,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after acquiring an additional 501,107 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 38.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,815,000 after acquiring an additional 276,909 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total transaction of $49,734.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,708.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,150 shares of company stock worth $2,489,279 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

MOH stock opened at $302.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.60. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.78 and a twelve month high of $374.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.11. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.85.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

