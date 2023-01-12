ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,188,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 242,551 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $10,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in ASE Technology by 12.0% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in ASE Technology by 60.0% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 30,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

