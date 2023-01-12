Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Holdings Lifted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Raymond James worth $10,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Raymond James by 0.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 5.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 0.4% during the third quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 36,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.29.

Raymond James Trading Up 0.7 %

RJF stock opened at $111.80 on Thursday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.19 and its 200-day moving average is $106.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 13.35%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

