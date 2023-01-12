State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $10.58 Million Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $10,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CYBR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $120.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.93 and a 200 day moving average of $141.96. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -39.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $180.01.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $152.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.18 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

