Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,443 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $10,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 0.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,210,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,435,000 after purchasing an additional 110,737 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pinduoduo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,528,000 after acquiring an additional 211,729 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the second quarter worth approximately $380,782,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Pinduoduo by 92.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,390,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,443 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pinduoduo by 7.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,942,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,643,000 after acquiring an additional 288,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Macquarie raised their price target on Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Pinduoduo from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Benchmark raised their price target on Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

PDD stock opened at $93.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.71. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $99.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

