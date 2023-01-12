State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $8.92 Million Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of CMS Energy worth $8,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 409.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 48.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $65.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.44. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $73.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

