State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 20,565 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 778,488 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,565 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $10,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.94.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Torgow bought 16,835 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

