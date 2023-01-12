State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $9,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 21.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.9% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of IR opened at $56.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.46. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $60.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.46 and its 200-day moving average is $49.18.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 11.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $93,128.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $93,128.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $577,546.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,622.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,675 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IR. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.30.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.