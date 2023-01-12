LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of LPL Financial worth $10,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 22.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at about $3,652,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at about $698,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $220.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.63. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.65 and a 1 year high of $271.56.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 40.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. As a group, analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.84%.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total value of $5,141,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,559.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LPLA. UBS Group cut LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $281.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.67.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

