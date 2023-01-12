State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 9,938 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.81% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $9,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 59,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 20.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 258,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 52,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NXRT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.57.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $43.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.04. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $95.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 168.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. purchased 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $99,079.11. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 5,795 shares in the company, valued at $258,283.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

