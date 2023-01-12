Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SRPT has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.07.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

SRPT stock opened at $120.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $134.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($1.73). The firm had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.55 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.37% and a negative net margin of 81.76%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $94,311.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

