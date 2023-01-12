Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.56.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $30.52.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 3.57%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,194,907 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $134,257,000 after buying an additional 1,634,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,807,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $114,124,000 after buying an additional 830,302 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,867,000 after buying an additional 420,001 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $7,930,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,371,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $100,241,000 after buying an additional 381,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

