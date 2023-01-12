State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $8.71 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 727,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,792 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $8,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 559,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 10,899 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,227,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,619,000 after buying an additional 62,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $804,692.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,606. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $804,692.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,197 shares of company stock worth $5,355,072 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. KGI Securities cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.91 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

