Urban Outfitters’ (URBN) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.66 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on URBN. StockNews.com began coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $30.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average is $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at $649,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at $649,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 29.4% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,194,907 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $134,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 16.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,807,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $114,124,000 after purchasing an additional 830,302 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 4.6% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,867,000 after purchasing an additional 420,001 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $7,930,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 7.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,371,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $100,241,000 after acquiring an additional 381,331 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading

