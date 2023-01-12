Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Downgraded by Cowen to “Market Perform”

Cowen cut shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $48.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $68.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALBO. Wedbush cut shares of Albireo Pharma from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered Albireo Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Albireo Pharma to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of ALBO stock opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $44.36. The stock has a market cap of $912.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36.

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 228.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,335,000 after purchasing an additional 394,595 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 236,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 37,496 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

