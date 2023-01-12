Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) PT Raised to $53.00

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.78.

NYSE:CMC opened at $56.17 on Tuesday. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $272,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,902,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,859,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,400 shares of company stock worth $8,461,778 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,481,000 after acquiring an additional 142,062 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,124,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,128,000 after acquiring an additional 493,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,645,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,260,000 after acquiring an additional 140,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,997 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,869,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,967,000 after acquiring an additional 361,600 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

