Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Abiomed from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Abiomed from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Abiomed from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded Abiomed from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $350.50.

Abiomed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $381.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $378.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.84. Abiomed has a one year low of $219.85 and a one year high of $381.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abiomed

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $265.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.30 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 24.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abiomed will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,718.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,718.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total value of $747,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,592.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,544 shares of company stock worth $2,468,594. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abiomed

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abiomed by 730.8% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Abiomed by 96.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Abiomed by 420.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

See Also

