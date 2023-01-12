Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.33.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $111.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.85. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $64.52 and a one year high of $112.68.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.31. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $280.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $53,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Inter Parfums news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $53,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,063 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,551. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 16,670 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 51.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

