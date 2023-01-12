Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AMPL has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Amplitude in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Amplitude from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amplitude currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.38.

AMPL stock opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.17. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $49.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.91.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.19 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 41.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 1,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $27,387.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,047.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $238,994.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 967,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,184.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $27,387.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,047.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,129 shares of company stock worth $314,889 in the last ninety days. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Amplitude by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 805,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,461,000 after buying an additional 45,597 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,931,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,097,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,978,000 after purchasing an additional 125,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 5,056.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 637,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 625,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

