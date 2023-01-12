American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.54.
American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 4.9 %
American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.41. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $24.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. QVIDTVM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.
American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
