American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.54.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.41. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $24.99.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.42%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. QVIDTVM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

