Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target Lowered to C$44.00 at Raymond James

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCJ. TD Securities increased their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CCJ opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.37, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.88. Cameco has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $297.96 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Cameco by 26.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.9% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.