Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HLNE. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $70.69 on Wednesday. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $101.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.44. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 45.45%. The business had revenue of $153.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 44.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 11.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 6.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

