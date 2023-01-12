Wells Fargo & Company Increases Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $240.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $218.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BA. Bank of America lifted their price target on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Boeing from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $217.88.

BA opened at $208.03 on Wednesday. Boeing has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $229.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.56. The stock has a market cap of $123.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boeing will post -8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

