Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Downgraded to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Paya from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair cut shares of Paya from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paya from $7.00 to $9.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities cut shares of Paya from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Paya from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.91.

Paya Stock Performance

PAYA stock opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20. Paya has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 161.53 and a beta of 0.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Paya had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paya will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Paya by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,802,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,862,000 after buying an additional 2,596,893 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Paya by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,137,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after buying an additional 1,045,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Paya by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,420,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,120,000 after buying an additional 633,454 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Paya by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,382,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,210,000 after buying an additional 580,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Paya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,573,000. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

