Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at DA Davidson

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ICHR. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ichor from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of ICHR opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $827.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.06. Ichor has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $48.89.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.23. Ichor had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $355.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.98 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,390 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $152,590.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,996.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Ichor by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ichor by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Ichor by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

