Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SNCY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.11.

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average of $18.08. Sun Country Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.82 and a beta of 1.43.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $221.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.16 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP William Trousdale sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,208 shares in the company, valued at $155,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 12,918 shares of company stock worth $238,426 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 18.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

