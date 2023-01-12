MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Raised to $340.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $265.00 to $340.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $284.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $286.89.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $327.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 0.64. MarketAxess has a one year low of $217.44 and a one year high of $390.13.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 23.89%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 34.2% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,961,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,179,000 after acquiring an additional 499,907 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 7,501.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 348,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,628,000 after acquiring an additional 344,316 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 46.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 807,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,690,000 after acquiring an additional 257,850 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 405.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 235,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,331,000 after acquiring an additional 188,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter worth approximately $30,355,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

