Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LITE. B. Riley reduced their target price on Lumentum from $119.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Lumentum from $107.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Lumentum from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.64.
Lumentum Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LITE opened at $56.61 on Wednesday. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93.
About Lumentum
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.
