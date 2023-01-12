Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LITE. B. Riley reduced their target price on Lumentum from $119.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Lumentum from $107.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Lumentum from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.64.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $56.61 on Wednesday. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lumentum by 14.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 956,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,573,000 after buying an additional 119,596 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the second quarter valued at about $68,549,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lumentum by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,198,000 after buying an additional 209,728 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after purchasing an additional 579,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,728,000 after purchasing an additional 20,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

