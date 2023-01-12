Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barrington Research from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Lifecore Biomedical Stock Up 9.3 %
Lifecore Biomedical stock opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. Lifecore Biomedical has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $12.04. The firm has a market cap of $214.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
