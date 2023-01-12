Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barrington Research from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Lifecore Biomedical Stock Up 9.3 %

Lifecore Biomedical stock opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. Lifecore Biomedical has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $12.04. The firm has a market cap of $214.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

About Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. It operates through Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Other segments. The Lifecore segment engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

