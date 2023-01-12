Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives Buy Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated their buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $851.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $782.53.

REGN stock opened at $709.94 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $779.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $735.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $681.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $77.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 38.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total transaction of $4,111,845.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,570 shares of company stock worth $14,335,252 in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

