Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PHVS. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Pharvaris in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pharvaris from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.33.
Shares of PHVS stock opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $278.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of -4.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83. Pharvaris has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $27.50.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,207,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 61,547 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Pharvaris in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pharvaris by 2.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. 70.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
