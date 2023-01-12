Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.63.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 9.2 %

Shares of HALO stock opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.01 and a 200-day moving average of $48.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $59.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $208.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 134.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $541,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,605.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $541,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,605.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,650. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

