MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Increased to $314.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $274.00 to $314.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $286.89.

MarketAxess Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $327.26 on Wednesday. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $217.44 and a 1-year high of $390.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 0.64.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in MarketAxess by 250.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 1,345.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 47.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

