Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $64.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NOTV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital upgraded Inotiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Inotiv from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Inotiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Get Inotiv alerts:

Inotiv Stock Up 31.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NOTV opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.43. Inotiv has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $42.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of Inotiv

Inotiv Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOTV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Inotiv by 6.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Inotiv by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Inotiv by 34.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inotiv by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,756,000 after acquiring an additional 57,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Inotiv by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,582,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.