Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $64.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
NOTV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital upgraded Inotiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Inotiv from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Inotiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.
Inotiv Stock Up 31.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NOTV opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.43. Inotiv has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $42.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Institutional Trading of Inotiv
Inotiv Company Profile
Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inotiv (NOTV)
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.