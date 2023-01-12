Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JSPR. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ JSPR opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30.

Institutional Trading of Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JSPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Jasper Therapeutics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 49,559 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,102,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 112,913 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 246.0% during the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 85,175 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 3,294.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 182,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

