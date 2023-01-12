Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$39.00 at National Bank Financial

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cenovus Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.26.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.16). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $13.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 153.1% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 27.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. 49.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

