Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America downgraded Nasdaq from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.79.

NDAQ opened at $63.02 on Wednesday. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.87 and a 200-day moving average of $60.24.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.04%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,509.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,509.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,267,515. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 199.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,732,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,354,000 after acquiring an additional 25,806,315 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 200.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,693,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,761,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,205,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,635,000 after buying an additional 17,020,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,905,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,871,000 after buying an additional 9,918,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 199.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,880,000 after buying an additional 4,050,818 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

