Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $826,000 Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in MetLife by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET opened at $71.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.90. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MET. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James began coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.