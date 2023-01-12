Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 485 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $133.99 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $144.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.90 and its 200 day moving average is $126.75.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

